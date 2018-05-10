FBR allegedly serves tax evasion notice to Saba Qamar

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reportedly summoned actress Saba Qamar on May 16 for tax evasion.

The income tax filed by the actress in the year 2014-2015 is under review as it does not match her lifestyle, a private channel reported on Thursday.

Furthermore, taxes of years 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 will also be reviewed. The actress has been asked to present details of her properties and foreign tours.

However, Saba denied receiving any such notice while talking to the private channel, “I have not received any notice and I am only hearing of it from you”.

“This happens every year and I am used to it by now.” the actress added.

A notification from the FBR stated that Saba had evaded on tax worth Rs3.4 million in September last year,

It was also reported that the board had sealed the actor’s house as she did not respond to notices.

However, Qamar had denied these reports by saying, “My house has not been sealed, neither has my bank account. I’m a tax filer. It’s very disappointing that channels are circulating such news without finding out the truth. These channels have no credibility as they have been spreading such rumours.”