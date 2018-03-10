Food festival organised in Lahore to mark beginning of Spring

Jashne Baharan Food Festival 2018 has commenced with full zeal and zest on Friday at Avari Hotel in Lahore, marking the beginning of the Spring season in Punjab’s capital.

The festival is a means to celebrate cultural diversity throughout the region. Traditional clothes, accessories, musical instruments and other art and crafts representing the rural and urban culture of the region are put on display.

Moreover, variety of traditional food is also available for the visitors to quench their appetites with. The organisers of the food festival say that the event aims to welcome the Spring season in Punjab.

Some pictures from the festival