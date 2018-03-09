Deepika, Ranveer’s wedding date has reportedly been finalised

Over the years, many Bollywood jodis have shied away from shedding too much public light on their relationship, despite the fact that they’ve been going strong for quite some time. Couples like these include Bajirao Mastani stars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, as reported by Filmfare.

Having made countless headlines with their scandalous public appearances at award ceremonies, talk shows and other such social events, the duo has often chosen to remain tight-lipped about their closeness. Though their hints at romance suggest quite the contrary to their current dating status, there has never been anything official about it, until now.

For a change, it seems like the big news from the two of them might come anytime soon.

Rumours of Ranveer and Deepika planning to tie the knot have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now, but we have finally heard news that parents of the duo have picked out dates for the big day. #DeepVeer will be tying the knot in the next three to four months, according to a leading portal.

Sources have informed that Deepika’s parents recently flew down from Bangalore to Mumbai to meet Ranveer’s family and have decided on a date for the fix.

There have also been speculations of the two having a destination wedding; however, now we’ve heard news that Ranveer’s parents want the ceremonies to take place in Mumbai for the sole reason that all relations can participate in the hefty celebrations.

Deepika is currently in London for some jewellery shopping with Ranveer’s parents, claim sources. In the meanwhile, Ranveer is busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. #DeepVeer, all the best to you!