PML-N delegation meets MQM-P factions

KARACHI: A Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) delegation on Friday met Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadurabad faction leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discussed the Senate chairman election with him.

The PML-N delegation comprising Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Umer and Senator Mushahidullah Khan held a press conference after the meeting along with Siddiqui. The MQM-P leader said that the Rabita Committee meeting was to be held this evening where the decisions will be made.

Earlier, the delegation also called on Farooq Sattar, who leads the PIB group within MQM-P and requested support for the Senate chairman election.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has claimed support of 57 members of Senate, with Senator Nayyar Bukhari claiming that the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had tried to create a divide within PPP by announcing support for Senator Raza Rabbani for the chairman position, but the conspiracy was defeated.

However, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan has rejected the claim made by Abdul Qayyum Soomro of PPP, saying that the major opposition party in the National Assembly had not even contacted ANP and thus they could not have announced the support.

The elections for the position of Senate Chairman will be held on March 12. Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has barred four members of Senate from taking oath upon the allegations that they held dual nationalities. The next hearing of the case will be held on March 13.