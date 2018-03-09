’57 senator elects back PPP for Senate chairmanship’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Friday claimed that the party enjoys support of 57 senator elects for the Upper House chairmanship.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has organised a meeting with independent senators from Balochistan in the evening, where matters concerning Senate chairmanship and deputy chairmanship will be discussed.

The former president is also set to meet senators from FATA for the same reason.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo vouched his support for Zardari to nominate Senate leadership.

In light of the nomination of Raza Rabbani as Chairman Senate made by Nawaz Sharif, Bizenjo has entrusted Zardari’s nominee Saleem Mandviwala.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak confirmed, during his meeting with Bizenjo, the party’s support for bringing a chairman from Balochistan.