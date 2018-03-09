Mujahidullah Afridi in Asma Rani’s murder case arrested from Dubai

DUBAI: Interpol has on Friday arrested suspect Mujahidullah Afridi in Asma Rani’s murder case from Dubai on Thursday after a two-month search.

Rani, a third year medical student at Kohat Medical College was murdered on January 28. The key suspect had fled the country; therefore Pakistani authorities sought assistance of the Interpol to arrest him.

A statement was recorded by the police in the hospital before Asma succumbed to injuriers. In the statement, Asma had revealed that her killer was the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Kohat president Aftan Alam.

The Supreme Court earlier had ordered the PTI Kohat president to bring back his nephew who had fled after the murder. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had told Alam that ‘if you try to influence in any way on the investigation then we will not spare you’.

Nisar after hearing the case directed Alam to assist in his nephew’s arrest, assuring that protective bail would be granted.