Zainab’s father files plea for protection from convict’s family

KASUR: Haji Ameen, father of rape the Kasur child abuse victim case Zainab, on Friday filed a plea in Supreme Court (SC) seeking security as he claims to have been receiving threats from convict Imran Ali’s family.

The plaintiff stated in the plea that the convict’s relatives had been harassing him and he demanded the court to arrest Imran’s facilitators. As per sources, Ameen met Chief Justice Saqib Nisar earlier today.

However, the convict Imran Ali has claimed innocence, filing an appeal at the Lahore High Court against the Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) decision. Ali stated that legal requirements were not granted as the court hastened to reach a final verdict.

On February 17 the ATC in a verdict handed over four counts of death penalty and four separate death sentences to Imran, convicted in the rape and murder case of Zainab, also charged of terrorism by the prosecutor general of Punjab Ihtesham Qadir.

The prosecutor had stated that Imran was sentenced to life imprisonment and fines totaling 3.2 million rupees as additional charges upon hiding his victim’s body. The convict was given the right to file an appeal against the court’s decision within 15 days. Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo added that a compensation of one million rupees will be given to the victim’s family.

Zainab, a seven-year-old victim of Imran Ali, had gone missing on January 4; her body was found in a dumpster a day later in Kasur. The victim’s body had marks of torture as per the medical reports.