ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has on Thursday said that he had backed Raza Rabbani for Senate Chairman in order to curtail the chances of horse-trading, pressing for electoral reforms following the allegations of horse-trading in Senate elections 2018.

Talking to the media, he stated that it is Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz’s (PML-N) right to bring a chairman from its ranks as it has the majority, winning 15 seats in the Senate elections 2018. He added that talks with Mehmood Achakzai, Hasil Bizenjo and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman were underway to discuss the leadership of the Upper House.

Sharif revealed to the media that horse-trading for the Senate elections had started three months prior to the elections. He condemned the acts of turning democracy into a symbol of marketable business.