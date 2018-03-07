Gladiators celebrate Viv Richard’s 66th birthday

DUBAI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators arranged a birthday party for Sir Vivian Richards as he turns 66 today.

The West Indian legend is currently with the Gladiators as the team mentor.

Franchise owner Nadeem Omar took to Twitter to post some of the pictures of the birthday celebrations.

The birthday party was attended by the Quetta Gladiator’s management and the players.

Sir Richards’ daughter Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta were also there to attend the celebrations.