SC issues Nehal Hashmi another contempt notice

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued another contempt notice to Nehal Hashmi over his remarks after release from prison.

Former senator Hashmi on Tuesday was ordered to appear before the court over his remarks ‘against the judiciary’ after his release from jail on February 28.

Responding to his post-release speech footage during his appearance before the SC, Hashmi said that he was ‘acting’ and that he would never utter disgraceful remarks against the judiciary.

Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal, in response to Hashmi’s claim asked if the former senator was ‘a politician or an actor’.

Earlier on Tuesday, while hearing Hashmi’s plea against disqualification from holding any public office, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Nisar summoned Hashmi on Wednesday, while he also summoned transcript of the former senator’s speech after release from jail.

Justice Nisar added that the punishment term could be extended if he is found guilty of uttering contemptuous remarks.