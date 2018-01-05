SHC seeks ‘settlement’ details in Shahzaib Khan Murder case

KARACHI: In a hearing of Shahzaib Khan Murder case, a session court has summoned the details about the settlement between the family of the convict and the victim.

The court on Friday also demanded a log of arguments made before Sindh High Court in the past regarding this case.

Shahrukh Jatoi and other defendants were released from the custody on bail after submission of an affidavit in support of the defendants bail application by Shahzaib’s father on 23 Dec 2017.

Aurangzeb Khan, the father of Shazaib Khan, has asked the court not only to release the convicts on bail but also end the case against them completely as the family of the victim had pardoned the convicts.

Shahrukh Jatoi has gunned down Shahzaib Khan on December 25, 2012. He was awarded death sentence by Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) which also ordered the same punishment for Siraj Talpur and life imprisonment for Sajid Ali Talpur and Ghulam Mustafa Lashari.

SHC ordered a retrial and struck down the death penalty to the convicts awarded by ATC by arguing that the act of revenge could not be equated with the act of terror.