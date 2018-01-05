Renowned chef Zubaida Tariq breathes her last in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned chef and media personality Zubaida Tariq passed away in Karachi on Thursday, a private news channel reported while quoting family sources. Zubaida Tariq alias Zubaida Apa was famous for her handy culinary and housekeeping hints (totkas). She was a household name, and used to do culinary shows and wrote cookbooks. According to Zubaida Apa’s family, her funeral prayers and burial will take place after Friday prayers. Born into an educated family of Hyderabad Deccan, Zubaida Apa was the youngest of the 9 siblings. Renowned playwright (late) Fatima Surayya Bajia was her eldest sister.

Published in Daily Times, January 5th 2018.