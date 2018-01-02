Iran’s enemies are behind the unrest: Ayatollah Khamenei

LAHORE: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei broke his silence on the ongoing unrest in Iran on Tuesday and said that Iran’s enemies were behind the situation.

In a statement shown on the state television, he said that the enemies of Iran were using their resources to target the Islamic regime.

“In the events of recent days, the enemies have united and are using all their means, money, weapons, policies and security services to create problems for the Islamic regime,” he said.

He further said that Iran’s enemies were always in search for an opportunity to target the nation.

What started off as a protest over the economy, developed into unrest which continues on the fifth day. 25 people have lost their lives during this period.