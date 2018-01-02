Sharjeel Memon refused bail by SC

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon and two others’ bail application in an abuse of power reference against him on Tuesday.

Sharjeel had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court (SC) on November 25, 2017, to challenge the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) refusal to grant bail to him in a abuse of power reference against him.

Sharjeel contended that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not have any evidence against him, therefore, he should be granted bail because his arrest was in violation of accountability laws.

Inam Akbar, the director of a private advertising firm and a director of Sindh government were among those who were refused bail by the SC.

Sharjeel was arrested by a NAB team on October 23 following SHC’s refusal to grant bail to him in a corruption case. The PPP leader tried to avoid the arrest by staying in the courtroom after the verdict to allow his legal team time to explore other options but he was eventually arrested when he exited the building.