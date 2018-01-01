Five Pakistani movies in 2017 that failed to take over the Box Office

2017 saw the release of many Pakistani movies. Some of these became massive hits while others were major put-offs for the audiences as they could not reach up to their standard expectations.

Below are five biggest failures of 2017 on the silver screen that failed to mint massive moolah at the Box-Office.

1. Verna



Verna beckoned to be a massive hit ever since the release of its teaser trailer and controversy surrounding its ban that shot its popularity further up its strands of fans. Following previous records of Shoaib Mansoor’s films, Khuda Kay Liye and Bol, Verna was expected to make similar name and fame; however, it failed to gain the popular vote miserably following its release in October.

2. Thora Jee Le

Thora Jee Le was released in the beginning of 2017 and paved its way as one of the biggest Box Office disappointments. Though it introduced many fresh faces to Lollywood including Rizwan Ali Jaffri, Bilal Abbas, Ramsha Khan, Fatima Shah Jillani and others, directed by Rafay Rashdi it could only generate a minimal amount of cash at the Box Office.

3. Whistle

The concept of a tacky name with a run-of-the-mill script did not do well for the audiences which gave it extremely abysmal feedback and accorded it as a big failure in the empty cinema halls. This action thriller was released in February this year, directed by Ammad Azhar, starring Farhan Ally Agha, Sohail Sameer and Tatmain Ul Qulb in lead roles.

4. Chain Aye Naa

This movie literally speaks Chain Aye Naa which proved to be another disappointment of 2017. Starring Shehroz Sabzwari and debutant Sarish Khan in lead roles and directed by Syed Noor, it’s safe to say that this movie received a number of negative reviews from the critics.

5. Raasta

For those of you who had no knowledge, Raasta was directed by Sahir Lodhi and ostensibly, this action thriller came out to be an utter disaster at the Box Office. It was so bad that it was taken off from cinema houses within just two days due to its little attendance.

Only towards the end of last year, Rangreza and Arth-The Destination were released. Though they received a mixed response from the critics, there’s no doubt that they are soon to be listed in Box Office failures.