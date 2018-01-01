Those who orchestrated Nawaz’s disqualification feel embarrassed now: Rana Sana

FAISALABAD: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has on Monday said that those who disqualified the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and those who orchestrated the disqualification are feeling embarrassed now since Nawaz was using his personal influence for the betterment of Pakistan and Muslim ummah.

Talking to media in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that the man who was disqualified at his home is considered quite qualified abroad.

Taking the opposition leaders Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed to the task, the provincial minister said that Sheikh Rasheed’s media talk outside Supreme Court (SC) today was a threat to the institutions in Pakistan. He added that Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed were both panicked right now and Imran Khan might end up either committing suicide or launch a suicide attack on democracy. He appealed that Sheikh Rasheed should be banned from entering parliament by SC.

Also read: No ‘NRO’ for Sharifs: Sheikh Rasheed

When asked what was Nawaz Sharif doing in Saudi Arabia along with Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader from Faisalabad said that the former premier was resolving the challenges faced by Muslim ummah today and his visit must not be viewed negatively.

He said that the petrol prices had been raised due to the increase in the oil prices in international market. He also said that the law and order situation in Punjab was satisfactory.