Nawaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia now

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif is leaving for Saudi Arabia within next two days where he is expected to see the Turkish premier as well as the Saudi top brass.

It is important to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia where he performed Umrah yesterday. Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique is also currently in Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

It was rumoured that Nawaz Sharif had fallen out with his strong backers in Saudi Arabia after the refusal to send Pakistan army in aid of the Saudi government currently engaged in a war in Yemen against the Houthi rebels. However, the analysts now claim that the Sharif family has reconstructed its ties with the Saudi royalty. This could be due to the fact that a special jet was sent to Pakistan by the Saudi authorities to invite Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia came after his meeting at his headquarters in Model Town, Lahore, with 16 foreign ambassadors including the Saudi ambassador according to Al-Jazeera.

On Thursday, Nawaz Sharif was briefed by National Security Advisor Nasir Khan Janjua for five hours at his Jati Umran residence. The senior security advisor gave Nawaz Sharif a detailed overview on national security and terrorism.