Pakistan isn’t a safe haven for terrorists: Pakistan Army

LAHORE: Pakistan Army, on Thursday, denied the United States’ allegations of Pakistan being a safe haven for terrorist organisations.

Addressing a press conference, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan had acted against all terrorist groups indiscriminately and the US’ claim of Pakistan being a safe haven for terrorists was false.

He further questioned the nature of relationship between the countries citing the allegations directed towards Pakistan by its ‘ally.

“What sort of allies and friend are we that we are being given notices ,” he said.

He further said that Pakistan would not compromise on its honour anymore. Pakistan has already acted against terrorism for its own interest and no further “do more” demands would be entertained, he said.

He also talked about the ceasefire violations by India at LoC in 2017 and said that the rival country was engaging in propaganda to satisfy its people.

He also dismissed Musharraf’s claim that some rogue elements of the establishment might have been involved in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s murder.