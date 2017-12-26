Pakistan, Imad maintain top positions in latest ICC T20I rankings

DUBAI: Pakistan team has maintained its top position in the latest World T20I rankings’ list from International Cricket Council with 124 points, four points clear of the 2nd ranking New Zealand and West Indies at 120.

Moreover, Pakistani bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has also maintained his first position in the T20I bowling rankings with 718 points, just ahead of Afghanistan’s Rashid. Other bowlers in the top-5 include Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, West Indian Samuel Badree and South Africa’s Imran Tahir.

Australia’s Aaron Finch is the No 1 T20 batsman while Shakib al-Hassan of Bangladesh is currently leading the T20I all-rounder list.

Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand will begin from January 1. The national side will be playing three T20 Internationals there with the No 1 contenders on January 22, 25 and 28, 2018.