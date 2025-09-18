US and UK seal historic technology partnership deal

The United States and the United Kingdom have finalized a landmark technology partnership agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation in advanced industries. The deal was signed during President Donald Trump’s visit to Chequers, the official country residence of the British Prime Minister, where he and Prime Minister Keir Starmer formally endorsed the accord. This agreement marks a major step forward in deepening bilateral ties, particularly in technology, energy, defense, and finance, creating new opportunities for investment and innovation across both nations.

President Trump stated that the new agreement is already encouraging a wave of private-sector deals between American and British companies. He highlighted a significant development where U.S.-based X-Energy and UK-based Centrica announced plans to build nuclear reactors throughout the United Kingdom. Trump described this project as one that had “been in the air for years” but has “finally” become a reality, underlining the growing trust and cooperation between the two nations in critical technological fields.

Furthermore, Trump praised the economic and strategic partnership between the two allies, recalling that Britain became the first country to secure a trade agreement with the United States earlier this year. He emphasized that “our nations’ relations are priceless” and described the partnership as a “beautiful heritage” being made even stronger by both governments. Trump also noted America’s economic revival, revealing that over $17 trillion was invested in the U.S. this year and that tariffs have generated trillions of dollars in revenue, significantly benefiting the national economy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the agreement as the largest in the United Kingdom’s history, projecting that it would bring life-changing investments and support thousands of workers. He highlighted that the U.S. is Britain’s largest single trading partner, with both economies supporting over 2.5 million jobs. Starmer added that the two nations continue to lead globally in sectors such as technology, defense, finance, and energy, and this deal will further solidify their positions as global leaders in innovation and economic growth.

Referring to the tariff deal reached in May, Starmer said the UK had previously secured “the best deal with the lowest tariffs,” demonstrating the strength of the ongoing partnership. He stressed that this new technology agreement would generate billions of dollars in transatlantic trade, significantly boosting prosperity and providing greater economic opportunities for both nations. By fostering innovation and large-scale investments, the deal is expected to shape the future of technological collaboration and reinforce the enduring bond between the United States and the United Kingdom.