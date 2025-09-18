Key witnesses admit undervaluing jewellery in toshakhana 2 case

Shocking revelations have surfaced in the Toshakhana 2 case involving PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, as key witnesses confessed to undervaluing an expensive Bulgari jewellery set. The set, gifted by the Saudi royal family during Khan’s tenure as prime minister, was reportedly valued at only Rs5 million instead of its actual Rs75 million worth. These confessions have intensified scrutiny on the couple’s handling of foreign gifts and raised serious questions about financial integrity during Khan’s government.

Inamullah Shah, Khan’s former principal secretary, admitted in court that he received double salaries from both the PTI and the Prime Minister’s Office between 2019 and 2021. He further confessed to coercing a private appraiser, Sohaib Abbasi, into undervaluing the jewellery set. Shah revealed that Bushra Bibi’s displeasure led to his removal, adding that her suspicions regarding his brother’s ties to Jahangir Tareen were a factor. His statements highlighted internal tensions within Khan’s circle and the misuse of official positions for personal benefit.

Supporting Shah’s confession, appraiser Sohaib Abbasi told the court he was threatened with blacklisting from government departments if he refused to undervalue the set. Abbasi admitted to reducing the jewellery’s worth under pressure and fear, valuing it at Rs5 million on Shah’s instructions. He also confirmed that his statement had been recorded before both the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and a magistrate. His testimony underscores how external pressure and manipulation were used to alter official valuations of foreign gifts.

NAB officials revealed that the Bulgari set, which included a necklace, bracelet, earrings, and a ring, was never properly deposited into Toshakhana. They stated that the jewellery’s original price was €300,000 for the necklace and €80,000 for the earrings, with the remaining pieces also valued highly. By undervaluing the set, Khan and Bushra allegedly caused a loss of approximately Rs35.28 million to the national treasury. The reference further accused them of unlawfully keeping the jewellery despite official rules requiring accurate valuation and fair payment for retained gifts.

The reference detailed that Khan and Bushra received a total of 108 gifts from foreign dignitaries during his premiership from 2018 to 2022. Among these, the Bulgari set stood out due to its high market value and the manner in which it was handled. On May 28, 2021, the jewellery was estimated at Rs70.56 million, but the former premier allegedly used a manipulated valuation to reduce the payable amount. This revelation has sparked renewed debate over accountability, transparency, and ethical conduct among public officials entrusted with state gifts.

Legal experts believe these admissions could significantly impact the Toshakhana 2 case, strengthening NAB’s allegations against Khan and Bushra Bibi. The confessional statements and evidence presented may push authorities to pursue stricter enforcement of Toshakhana rules and ensure future transparency in handling foreign gifts. The case has become a focal point in Pakistan’s ongoing political and legal battles, raising broader concerns about governance, corruption, and the misuse of power at the highest levels of leadership.