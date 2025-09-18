PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Northern regions

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain, windstorms, and thundershowers across several northern and upper regions of the country today, bringing much-needed relief from the recent hot and dry weather conditions. Areas likely to be affected include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. PMD has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar, and Kashmir, urging residents to stay cautious during sudden weather changes and potential flash floods in vulnerable areas.

In Punjab, several cities and districts are expected to experience rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. These include Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Sargodha, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and surrounding regions. The showers will likely bring cooler temperatures and temporary relief from heat, but authorities are advising travelers and farmers to plan carefully as sudden downpours may disrupt normal activities.

Similarly, multiple districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, and Waziristan, are also expected to receive rain with wind and thunderstorms. Local administrations have been urged to remain alert for possible flash floods and landslides in hilly areas. These conditions could temporarily impact road travel, especially in mountainous regions where heavy showers may trigger hazardous situations.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are forecast to remain partly cloudy, with chances of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. In contrast, most parts of Sindh and Balochistan will remain hot and dry under stable weather patterns. However, some coastal areas of Sindh may experience light rain or drizzle, while southern Balochistan is expected to see partly cloudy conditions, providing brief relief from the prevailing heat.

Over the past 24 hours, most areas of the country experienced hot and dry weather, with Turbat in Balochistan recording the highest temperature at 42 degrees Celsius. The incoming rain spells are expected to reduce temperatures in many regions, offering temporary relief. PMD’s forecast highlights a significant shift in weather patterns, which could benefit agriculture in rain-fed areas while also demanding caution in flood-prone zones.