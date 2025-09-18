PSX soars as KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a remarkable rebound on Thursday, recovering strongly after a slight decline in the previous session. Investor confidence improved significantly, driving the KSE-100 index upward by an impressive 1,292.93 points. This surge elevated the benchmark to 157,470.74 points, marking a positive change of 0.83 percent compared to the prior close of 156,177.81 points, signaling renewed optimism in market performance.

A day earlier, the stock market had witnessed only a nominal dip of 3.12 points, closing slightly lower at 156,177.82 points against 156,180.94 points from the previous trading session. The quick rebound demonstrates the market’s resilience and investors’ readiness to capitalize on opportunities following minor fluctuations. Analysts suggest that renewed buying interest and improved economic sentiment contributed to the swift recovery, reinforcing investor trust in Pakistan’s financial markets.

Furthermore, trading activity in the ready market was robust, showing increased participation and enthusiasm among investors. A total of 1,499,302,473 shares were exchanged, valued at Rs 48.85 billion, compared to 1,356,004,531 shares worth Rs 43.28 billion the day before. The rise in both volume and value highlights strong investor engagement, indicating that confidence is steadily growing as market fundamentals show promising signs of improvement.

Out of 485 companies that transacted their shares, 235 recorded gains, 219 faced declines, and 31 remained unchanged. This performance reflects a balanced yet optimistic trading environment, where buying activity outweighed selling pressures. Market experts believe that broader participation across different sectors suggests a healthy trading atmosphere, with investors diversifying their portfolios and seeking value in multiple industries despite earlier market hesitations.

Among the top trading companies by volume, WorldCall Telecom led with 137,768,248 shares closing at Rs 1.72. Media Times Ltd followed, trading 94,000,448 shares at Rs 5.86, while Bank of Punjab secured third place with 84,069,639 shares at Rs 21.71 per share. These companies demonstrated high investor interest, boosting overall market momentum. Their strong activity not only supported trading volumes but also reflected increased investor appetite for growth-oriented opportunities within the stock market.

This notable rebound signals strengthened investor sentiment and points to potential stability in the coming sessions. Analysts predict that if this positive momentum continues, the PSX could experience further gains, driven by economic confidence, corporate earnings, and favorable policy developments. The strong recovery has reassured investors, reinforcing the perception that Pakistan’s capital market remains robust and capable of navigating minor disruptions effectively.