Pakistan, Saudi Arabia seal historic strategic defence pact

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has completed his successful visit to Saudi Arabia and departed from Riyadh for London, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan–Saudi relations with a landmark defence agreement. Riyadh’s Deputy Governor, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz, personally bid farewell to the premier at the airport, underscoring the importance of the bilateral partnership and the warm hospitality extended by the Saudi leadership throughout the visit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed heartfelt gratitude to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman through a post on X, appreciating the exceptional reception upon his arrival. He stated that the grand welcome symbolized the enduring friendship and deep mutual respect shared between the two nations. Moreover, F-15 fighter jets escorted his plane in a rare and prestigious gesture, while a 21-gun salute and a guard of honor by Saudi armed forces demonstrated the strength of their alliance.

During their high-level discussions, Prime Minister Shehbaz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addressed pressing regional challenges and explored multiple avenues to enhance cooperation. Their dialogue focused on strengthening economic, security, and strategic ties, ensuring greater stability and peace within the region. The premier described the conversation as productive and pleasant, emphasizing that both nations are determined to work closely on shared goals that will benefit their people and support regional harmony.

Furthermore, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia formalized their commitment to collective security by signing a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh. The pact, signed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlights a shared resolve to defend each other against external aggression. This agreement not only strengthens defence collaboration but also signals a united stance against threats that could destabilize regional peace and international security.

Additionally, the defence pact signifies a broader vision for strategic partnership beyond military cooperation, including intelligence sharing, training programs, and joint initiatives for countering emerging security risks. It reinforces the idea that both nations are willing to invest in long-term collaboration to ensure prosperity and safeguard their interests. By aligning their defence strategies, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have paved the way for greater regional influence and a stronger collective presence on the global stage.

As Prime Minister Shehbaz departed for London, the visit’s outcomes reflected a renewed chapter in Pakistan–Saudi relations. With enhanced bilateral cooperation and a historic defence pact in place, both countries are set to build on their shared values of trust, loyalty, and strategic partnership. The visit has not only deepened diplomatic ties but has also assured their citizens that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia remain committed to regional peace, stability, and mutual progress.