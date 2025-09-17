Light rain, cloudy skies expected in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that Karachi will experience cloudy and humid conditions over the next three days, with chances of light rain, drizzle, or showers, particularly in the morning and night hours.

According to the PMD, the city’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while minimum temperatures may range from 25°C to 27°C.

Winds are likely to blow from the west and southwest, accompanied by sea breezes that may bring temporary relief to residents coping with sticky weather.

Separately, PMD has warned of high flood levels at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, while Kotri Barrage is witnessing medium-level flooding, with inflows recorded at 581,086 cusecs at Guddu, 571,800 cusecs at Sukkur, and 300,853 cusecs at Kotri as of Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, various parts of the city received light rain and drizzle late at night, which intermittently continued till afternoon. The areas that received rainfall included Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Gurumandir, Saddar, Nazimabad, Malir, DHA, Clifton, Sharea Faisal, North Karachi, and Saadi Town.