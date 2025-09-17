Hundreds of flood victims receive medical treatment

In view of the flood situation in Sindh, the process of providing timely and comprehensive medical facilities to the affected population by PPHI Sindh’s regional and district teams, in collaboration with the Health Department, is ongoing.

According to the Sindh Information Department, PPHI Sindh has so far established a total of 1,042 medical camps, where 71,408 patients have been treated. Among them were 13,919 children, 20,658 cases of flu and cold, 6,001 cases of diarrhea, 5,574 cases of malaria, 18,637 cases of skin diseases and 2,674 cases of conjunctivitis (eye infection).

Additionally, 320 individuals received family planning services, 399 women received antenatal care, 9 women underwent normal deliveries, 124 women received postnatal care

A total of 6,960 laboratory tests were conducted.

According to the Information Department, PPHI established 65 medical camps on Wednesday, where 4,647 patients were treated, including 866 children, 1,373 cases of flu and cold, 352 cases of diarrhea, 349 cases of malaria, 1,255 cases of skin diseases, 240 cases of conjunctivitis and 5 cases of snake bites.

The report further states that 20 individuals received family planning services, 26 women received antenatal care, 5 women received postnatal care and 522 laboratory tests were conducted.

Importantly, no fatalities have been reported.

According to PPHI Sindh, four health facilities have been submerged, but immediate alternate arrangements have been made, and no health facility has been closed. The organization states that its teams are on high alert and are actively providing emergency medical assistance in any critical situation.