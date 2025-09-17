Silverstone to stage F1 sprint race in 2026

The British Grand Prix will be one of six sprint events on next year’s Formula 1 calendar. Silverstone last hosted a sprint in 2021, the year the format was introduced.

The biggest surprise is the addition of Singapore to the sprint schedule – the difficulty of overtaking at the street circuit does not automatically make it look like a natural fit for a sprint event.

The other races to hold sprints in 2026 will be China, Miami, Canada and the Netherlands, which is dropping off the calendar after next season.

The 2026 schedule features 24 races and was published in June.

It features a new race in the Spanish capital Madrid. This is in addition to the event at Barcelona’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991.

Barcelona’s contract runs out after next season but it is in the running to be one of the events that rotates with the Belgian Grand Prix, whose new contract sees it host races in four of the next six years.

Other events to have expressed an interest in rotating are Germany, Portugal and Turkey.