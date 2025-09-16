Pakistan, Iran launch new push to hit $10bn trade

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan has Pledges historic trade momentum at “Pak-Iran Business Forum 2025.”

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, called for a “new chapter of shared prosperity” between Pakistan and Iran as he addressed the Pak-Iran Business Forum 2025 on the sidelines of the 22nd session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) in Tehran , said a release issued here on Tuesday.

Speaking to a packed hall of Iranian and Pakistani business leaders, officials and diplomats, the Minister said the Business Forum – held for the first time at this scale in Tehran – marks “a powerful testament to the unwavering commitment of our leadership and our nations to translate friendship into tangible economic outcomes.”

Khan falicitated the Government of Iran, Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister for Road and Urban Development, and the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization for their “gracious hospitality and impeccable arrangements,” noting that “our economic partnership must be as deep and enduring as the religious, cultural and historical bonds that have united our peoples for centuries.”

The Minister outlined a series of ongoing and planned initiatives to transform bilateral trade, ,including Seventeen new protocols under negotiation covering banking facilitation, logistics, shipping, aviation, free zones, high-end manufacturing, agriculture, and investment promotion.

both sides also negotiated the operationalization of border markets and special economic zones such as the Manpashin joint market and Gavdar-e-Indan markets to boost livelihoods in border areas also committed.

There is also enhanced investor outreach under Pakistan’s new five-year economic transformation plan “URAN Pakistan,” designed to expand foreign direct investment in energy, minerals, agriculture and manufacturing.

He said that Close technical coordination between Pakistani and Iranian teams to resolve long-standing impediments in customs, tariffs, and regulatory processes.

He stressed that the Government of Pakistan, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has placed “the highest strategic priority” on expanding trade and connectivity with Iran, backed by ongoing economic stabilization and reforms at home. “Our industrial sector is improving, services and IT are rising, and foreign investment is looking to Pakistan,” he noted.

Khan also invited Iranian companies to participate in Pakistan’s upcoming Agriculture Expo in November 2025, calling it “a gateway to explore manufacturing hubs, meet counterparts and discover new markets.”

Looking ahead, he confirmed plans to hold the 23rd session of the Joint Economic Commission in Pakistan “very soon” to ensure close follow-up on all agreements signed in Tehran. “Our friendship is historic and blessed; now we must make our economic partnership legendary and prosperous,” he said.

Ms. Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister for Road and Urban Development of Iran, in her remarks at the Forumoffered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of precious lives in the recent floods.

She lauded the “remarkable enhancement” of bilateral trade in recent years, noting it had crossed $ 3.1 billion last year.

The Minister expressed confidence that, under the vision of both leaderships, the two sides were moving steadily toward the USD 10 billion trade target.

Both side Stressed leveraging each other’s comparative advantages to strengthen supply chains and competitiveness.

She highlighted Iran’s keen interest in joint investment projects in pharmaceuticals, engineered goods, ceramics and other high-value sectors.

Ms. Sadegh underscored that Iran views the Pakistan-Iran Business Forum as a practical platform for accelerating cooperation and generating concrete outcomes for both nations.

The Minister concluded by underscoring the shared potential of the two neighbouring nations: “With our immense natural resources, brilliant people, common border and centuries-old corridor of trade, we are determined to overcome challenges and compete globally – together.”