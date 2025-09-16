PSX gains 796 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish on Tuesday, gaining 796.43 points, a positive change of 0.51 percent, closing at 156,180.94 points against 155,384.51 points on the previous trading day. A total of 1,356,004,531 shares valuing Rs 43.278 billion were traded during the day compared to 857,609,724 shares valuing Rs 32.724 billion the previous day. As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 280 recorded gains, 178 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 25 remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 125,674,369 shares at Rs 1.66 per share, Bank of Punjab with 112,343,078 shares at Rs 19.74 per share, and Pak Int. Bulk with 77,877,257 shares at Rs 13.41 per share.