Punjab restructures wildlife zones to boost conservation

The Punjab Wildlife Department has reorganized its administrative structure, dividing the province into three zones to strengthen wildlife protection and improve conservation efforts. This strategic move aims to ensure more efficient management, quicker response to challenges, and focused attention on preserving the province’s rich biodiversity. Two of the three zones already have appointed leaders, while the southern zone’s appointment will be finalized soon, marking a significant step forward in streamlining conservation work.

According to the official notification, the Central Zone will cover Lahore, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Sargodha regions, along with the Lahore Safari Zoo, which plays an essential role in wildlife education and breeding programs. Mudassar Hassan has been appointed as the Additional Chief Wildlife Ranger for this zone, reflecting the department’s confidence in his ability to manage conservation projects effectively. This restructuring is expected to improve coordination among regions and enhance monitoring of wildlife populations.

Meanwhile, the Northern Zone will oversee Rawalpindi Division, Salt Range, Chashma Mianwali Region, Gujrat, Gujranwala Region, and the Wildlife Research Institute at Gatwala, Faisalabad. Dr. Misbah Sarwar has been posted as the Additional Chief Wildlife Ranger for this zone, a decision welcomed by environmentalists who believe his expertise will help strengthen conservation efforts in these ecologically sensitive areas. This region’s diverse habitats require careful management to protect endangered species and restore degraded ecosystems.

The Southern Zone, which will include Bahawalpur, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan regions, is awaiting the appointment of its Additional Chief Wildlife Ranger. This zone is particularly significant for its vast deserts, riverine forests, and unique wildlife species that require targeted protection measures. Once appointed, the ranger is expected to introduce new strategies for safeguarding habitats and addressing human-wildlife conflict in these regions. The department has emphasized that filling this position quickly remains a top priority.

In related postings, Dr. Ghulam Rasool, previously serving as Deputy Chief Wildlife Ranger for Faisalabad Region, has been transferred to the vacant position of Deputy Chief Wildlife Ranger at the Publicity Headquarters in Lahore. Additionally, Deputy Chief Wildlife Ranger Azeem Zafar has been reassigned to the Faisalabad Region with immediate effect. These changes demonstrate the department’s commitment to optimizing leadership roles and ensuring that experienced officers are placed where their expertise can have the most significant impact on wildlife conservation.