Shehbaz slams Israel over Doha attack in talks with Emir of Qatar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Israel’s missile attack on Doha during his meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha. He declared the strike a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and regional integrity, reaffirming Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with Qatar. He was accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz called Pakistan and Qatar’s relationship historic, brotherly, and built on strong foundations. He emphasized that Israel’s aggression must stop immediately to avoid further destabilizing the region. The Qatari Emir thanked Shehbaz Sharif for his participation in the summit and for standing with Qatar at this critical time. Both leaders agreed on strengthening bilateral ties further in the days ahead.

PM Shehbaz also held a key meeting with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, where both leaders condemned Israel’s actions and emphasized Muslim unity against such aggression. They reiterated their support for Qatar and agreed that the Muslim world must present a united front. Shehbaz also expressed admiration for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while President Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s firm stance on Palestine and expressed a desire to deepen cooperation.

The Prime Minister also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and King Abdullah II of Jordan. In each meeting, leaders denounced the Israeli strike on Qatar as reckless and a violation of international law. PM Shehbaz praised Egypt’s “active diplomacy” and commended Jordan’s “clear leadership” on the Palestinian cause. The meetings showed a growing consensus among Muslim leaders to resist Israeli expansionism.

Addressing the summit, PM Shehbaz proposed forming a task force to counter Israel’s aggression and expansionist ambitions. He warned that the attack on Doha was part of Israel’s attempt to assert dominance over the entire region. He stressed that Israel’s actions threaten regional and global peace, and only united, strategic action from the Muslim world can stop further escalation. Leaders agreed to continue close coordination to gather international support for peace and stability.