Trump lawsuit targets New York Times with $15 billion claim

Former US President Donald Trump announced a $15 billion Trump lawsuit against The New York Times. He accused the paper of defamation and libel following its recent reporting on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit marks Trump’s latest legal move against media outlets he claims misrepresented him and his political movement.

Trump made the announcement through his social media platform, Truth Social. He said the case would be filed in Florida but did not share further details. He emphasized that the lawsuit was not just about him, but also about protecting his family, businesses, and Republican-led causes.

The dispute began after the Times published articles linking Trump to Epstein. Reports cited a note and drawing allegedly tied to the disgraced financier. Trump rejected the coverage, calling it false and damaging to his reputation.

So far, The New York Times has not issued a response. The newspaper did not comment when asked outside of business hours. Its reporting has often drawn criticism from Trump, who argues the paper unfairly targets him.

Trump ended his statement by reaffirming his stance against “fake news” and promising accountability. He said the Trump lawsuit would prove his determination to defend his name, his movement, and his supporters.