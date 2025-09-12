UAE bans Israel from Air show over Qatar strike fallout

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has barred Israeli defense companies from participating in its upcoming air show. The decision comes in response to Israel’s recent airstrike on Qatar’s capital, Doha. Although UAE gave no official reason, Israeli officials believe the ban is linked to that military action. The air show is scheduled for November and typically features defense companies from around the world. Israel was informed through official channels that it would not be allowed to attend.

The decision marks a serious diplomatic shift between the two countries. Israel and the UAE normalized ties under the 2020 Abraham Accords. Since then, they’ve built strong security and economic cooperation. However, Israel’s attack on Qatar appears to have strained the relationship. The strike, aimed at Hamas leaders, was widely criticized. Even though the Hamas leadership survived, the incident escalated tensions across the Gulf region.

Following the attack, the UAE summoned the Israeli ambassador for an explanation. This rare diplomatic move reflected strong disapproval from Abu Dhabi. Many in the region viewed the strike as a violation of international norms. Qatar, which has played a key role in Gaza peace talks, condemned the attack strongly. The UAE’s reaction suggests broader frustration over Israel’s actions beyond Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Times of Israel reported that defense officials were caught off guard by the UAE’s decision. The paper noted that companies had already made preparations to attend the event. Defense analysts now warn the move could signal deeper regional divisions. Gulf nations have grown increasingly concerned about Israel’s recent military actions and their regional consequences.

As tensions rise, experts say this incident could impact future cooperation under the Abraham Accords. It also puts pressure on Israel to reassess its regional diplomacy. The UAE’s stance may encourage other countries to take similar measures. For now, the air show ban stands as a significant diplomatic message from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv.