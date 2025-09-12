Pakistan gears up to host SCO summit: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that Pakistan will host the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, he emphasized the need to begin preparations immediately. “We have to start preparing now,” the prime minister said. He stressed that Islamabad must be beautified ahead of the international event.

The PM highlighted key projects already in progress. He said Tajikistan gifted Pakistan tree saplings, which are being planted across the capital. “The CDA chairman and his team are working day and night,” Shehbaz added. These efforts aim to enhance the city’s appearance before the summit.

He also mentioned infrastructure upgrades to support the event. The interior and railways ministries are working on a rail project. This project will connect Islamabad and Rawalpindi, improving transport for international delegates. The move is part of a broader plan to enhance the city’s accessibility and convenience.

Hosting the SCO summit is a major diplomatic opportunity for Pakistan. The event will gather leaders from member countries including China, Russia, and Central Asian states. It will help Pakistan strengthen ties and showcase its role in regional cooperation. The prime minister said every effort must be made to ensure success.

The announcement reflects the government’s focus on improving international relations. It also highlights the urgency of logistical and urban development tasks. Authorities are expected to roll out more updates in the coming weeks. Preparations will likely intensify as the summit date nears.