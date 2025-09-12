MDCAT postponed to October 26 due to floods in Punjab

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has postponed the MDCAT due to devastating floods in Punjab. The test, originally set for October 5, will now be held on Sunday, October 26. The Ministry of Health made the announcement on Friday, citing the ongoing emergency. Students in flood-hit areas are unable to reach exam centers safely. The government says the new date ensures fairness and equal opportunity.

Floodwaters have damaged roads, schools, and homes across southern Punjab. Thousands of villages remain submerged, and many families have been displaced. Authorities fear that floodwaters will now move toward Sindh, increasing the risk. Given the widespread disruption, students are facing severe challenges. Officials say holding exams during this time would be unfair and unsafe.

The decision followed a meeting between federal and provincial education bodies. Representatives from all four provinces, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan joined the discussion. Health Minister Mustafa Kamal directed PMDC to reschedule the test. The ministry confirmed the new date after consensus was reached. The statement also said the government prioritizes student safety and academic integrity.

Around 200,000 students take MDCAT each year. The test is a requirement for admission to medical and dental colleges in Pakistan. This year’s exam will be conducted at various universities across the country. These include UHS in Punjab, IBA Sukkur in Sindh, and KMU in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There will also be an international center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Minister Kamal said the government remains committed to equal access to education. He praised the decision as being in students’ best interest. PMDC assured that all arrangements will be in place by the new date. Students are advised to continue preparations with the revised timeline in mind. Further updates will be shared through official channels.