Israeli attack on Qatar violates international law: Pakistan

Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s airstrike on Qatar’s capital, Doha. The attack targeted Hamas leaders during sensitive Gaza peace talks. Pakistan’s Foreign Office called the strike a clear violation of international law. The government views this as an attempt to sabotage ongoing peace efforts in the region. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with Qatar during his emergency visit to Doha.

The Prime Minister called the Israeli attack an act of open aggression against a brotherly nation. He urged the Muslim world to unite against such provocations. Shahbaz Sharif assured Qatar of Pakistan’s full support in this difficult time. He also extended condolences to the families of the victims. The Prime Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Pakistan also condemned Israel’s brutal actions in Gaza, calling for an end to violence. The Foreign Office stressed that the Palestinian conflict must be resolved through UN resolutions. It praised Qatar’s important role as a mediator in the peace process. Pakistan supports all efforts to bring lasting peace and stability to the region.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Kazakhstan enhanced cooperation through a high-level visit by Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister. Both countries discussed trade, investment, agriculture, education, and tourism ties. They signed an action plan to boost regional connectivity through logistics and transport. This partnership shows Pakistan’s growing engagement with key global allies.

Pakistan calls for unity among Muslim nations to counter aggression and protect peace talks. The country stands firmly with Qatar and the Palestinian cause. It urges all parties to respect international law and human rights. Pakistan remains committed to supporting peace and stability in the Middle East.