Italy, Turkey join forces against illegal migration

Italy and Turkey have agreed to strengthen cooperation to curb illegal migration, especially from Libya, their foreign ministers announced on Thursday. The move aims to combat human trafficking and transnational organised crime in the Mediterranean region, which has been a major route for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea. Both countries emphasized that coordinated action is essential to prevent dangerous journeys and dismantle criminal networks exploiting vulnerable populations.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan signed an “operational document” outlining closer cooperation between their coast guards. Tajani explained that this agreement will be particularly useful in Libya to prevent the departure of illegal migrants toward Europe. The document also highlights shared training programs for law enforcement to enhance capabilities in tackling organised crime and human trafficking effectively.

Furthermore, the ministers stressed the importance of Libya’s stability in managing migration flows. Fidan highlighted the need for a political process in Libya to ensure long-term stability, while Tajani said that both countries have a shared interest in supporting peace and security in the region. Cooperation on border management, intelligence sharing, and joint operations is expected to strengthen their strategic partnership.

In addition, Italy and Turkey plan to coordinate training programs for law enforcement agencies to investigate and dismantle migrant smuggling networks. These programs aim to enhance operational skills and develop strategies for preventing illegal migration. Officials also noted that the initiatives will follow international standards to ensure compliance with human rights and humanitarian obligations during operations.

Finally, the agreement builds on past collaborations, including the 2016 EU-Turkey migration deal. Under the deal, the EU provided financial support to Turkey in exchange for accepting irregular migrants returning from Europe. The new operational plans between Rome and Ankara aim to expand these efforts, combining training, investigations, and joint border management measures to reduce illegal migration effectively across the Mediterranean.