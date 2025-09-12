Trump assures Qatar: No more Israeli strikes

New York: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea stated during an emergency UN Security Council meeting that President Trump has assured Qatar’s leadership that there will be no repeat of the Israeli airstrikes on Hamas leaders in Doha.

Shea said Trump conveyed this assurance to the Emir of Qatar and the Qatari Prime Minister amid rising tensions following the attack. President Trump expressed his desire for the release of all hostages from Gaza and an end to the conflict, seeing the current situation as an opportunity for peace.

The U.S. envoy emphasized that America remains committed to securing the release of hostages, ending the war, and providing humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, the British envoy condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar, calling it a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a dangerous escalation threatening ceasefire negotiations. The UK urged Hamas to release all hostages and immediately sign a ceasefire deal, while also criticizing Israel’s decision to expand its Gaza operations.

In a related development, the United Arab Emirates summoned the Israeli ambassador over the airstrike, though no official comment has been made by UAE or Israeli foreign ministries yet.

The Israeli strike on September 9 targeted Hamas leadership in Doha but the top leaders survived the attack.