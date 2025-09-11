23 India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan

Security forces killed 19 militants belonging to the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Khwarij in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on September 9-10.

On the reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in the general area of Guluno, Mohmand District.

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell, said an ISPR news release.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, and in the ensuing fire exchange, four more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces.

In another encounter that took place in Bannu District, one more Khwarij was neutralized by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other khwarji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.

Separately, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies conducted a joint operation, killing four key terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan in Pishin district of Balochistan.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out based on secret information, during which heavy gunfire was exchanged with the terrorists.

The spokesperson said that the terrorists killed in the operation were involved in multiple serious crimes in Balochistan, including an attack on a Frontier Corps truck on Chaman Road, the killing of a Levies officer in Pishin, and attacks on police personnel.

Recovered weapons included 2 kalashnikov rifles, 2 nine-millimeter pistols, 2 hand grenades, a detonator, a primer card, and other explosive materials. All these items were part of the terrorists’ preparations for further attacks.

The CTD spokesperson stated that this operation is part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in Balochistan. The identities of the killed terrorists are being verified, and their bodies have been transferred to a hospital for post-mortem.

Law enforcement agencies have also launched a search operation in the area to apprehend any possible accomplices. Operations against terrorism in Balochistan will continue, and intelligence agencies remain committed to restoring peace.

The spokesperson urged the public to immediately report any suspicious activities to authorities to help maintain security in the province.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating 19 terrorists of Indian-backed Fitna al-Khawarij in recent successful operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both the president and prime minister, in their separately issued statements, lauded the bravery and professionalism of the security forces for safeguarding the nation.

“Pakistan is determined to eliminate Indian-sponsored terrorism,” President Zardari said and reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to completely eradicate terrorism, also praying for the safety and success of the security forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also commended the security forces for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij in Mohmand, North Waziristan, and Bannu, reiterating that the war against terrorism would continue until its complete elimination from the country.

“The officers and personnel of Pakistan Army are working tirelessly day and night to thwart the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan. The entire nation, including myself, stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces in their unwavering resolve to defend the homeland,” the prime minister reaffirmed.