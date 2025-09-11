India crush UAE as Suryakumar sets sights on Pakistan clash

India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed excitement ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday in Dubai. His remarks came after India crushed UAE in their opening match, winning by nine wickets in just 4.3 overs. Yadav praised his team’s energy, calling the performance “clinical” and said the entire squad is eager for the Pakistan showdown.

India’s dominance began with a ruthless bowling display. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav stole the spotlight with stunning figures of 4-7, including three wickets in a single over. His efforts, supported by Shivam Dube and Jasprit Bumrah, dismantled UAE for just 57 runs. Kuldeep’s return to T20 action since the 2024 World Cup was marked by precise variation and perfect execution, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Yadav said the team chose to bowl first to assess pitch behavior and prepare for future games. He highlighted the importance of adapting to the Dubai conditions, noting how spinners like Kuldeep thrived on the slower wicket. The captain also appreciated the support bowlers and fielding unit for setting the tone of the match early on.

Batting second, Abhishek Sharma showed why he’s the world’s top-ranked T20 batter. He smashed 30 off 16 balls, including three sixes, before getting caught. Vice-captain Shubman Gill anchored the chase with an unbeaten 20, finishing the match with a boundary. Yadav, who remained not out on 7, emphasized Sharma’s ability to set the tone, whether chasing 50 or 200.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem acknowledged India’s superiority and said his side must learn from the loss. He credited India’s bowlers for executing well-planned strategies. With momentum firmly on India’s side, all eyes now turn to Sunday’s India vs. Pakistan clash — a blockbuster that promises intensity, pressure, and high-stakes drama in the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.