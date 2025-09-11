“Pakistan stands with Qatar”: PM Shehbaz meets Emir after Israeli assault

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a one-day official visit to Doha to show solidarity with Qatar following Israel’s recent airstrike on the Qatari capital. During the visit, he met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and strongly condemned the attack as a clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and regional peace.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the aggression. He assured the Qatari leadership of Pakistan’s unwavering support during this difficult time. He also extended condolences over the loss of lives and affirmed full solidarity with Qatar’s leadership and people.

The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar’s active and constructive role in promoting peace in Gaza. He said Israel’s actions aim to destabilize the region and undermine ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts. He also noted that, at Qatar’s request, Pakistan had called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council to address the situation.

PM Shehbaz welcomed Qatar’s decision to host the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on September 15 and confirmed Pakistan’s co-sponsorship and participation in the OIC-led initiative. He also thanked the Emir of Qatar for supporting Pakistan during India’s aggression earlier this year.

Emir Sheikh Tamim thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his timely visit and solidarity. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace, international law, support for Palestinian rights, and further strengthening Pakistan-Qatar brotherly ties.