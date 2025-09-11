France urges Iran to allow nuclear inspections immediately

TEHRAN – France has urged Iran to give prompt access to UN nuclear inspectors, emphasizing the importance of resuming verification and monitoring activities under international agreements to ensure transparency.

A senior French diplomat, speaking on Wednesday, stressed that it is “crucial” for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to restart its inspections as soon as possible to maintain confidence in Iran’s nuclear program.

The diplomat, who requested anonymity, noted that timely access is essential to prevent further tensions and reinforce international oversight, highlighting the urgency of cooperation from Tehran with global monitoring bodies.

Officials warned that delays in inspections could complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts, potentially escalating regional concerns and affecting negotiations aimed at ensuring Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful and fully monitored.

France has consistently called for Iran’s compliance with UN agreements, stressing that transparent nuclear activities are vital for global security and that international inspectors must operate without hindrance to verify compliance effectively.

The diplomat concluded that both Iran and the IAEA must work together immediately, underlining that restoring inspections is a key step toward rebuilding trust, ensuring nuclear safety, and avoiding further international friction.