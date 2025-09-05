Flooding in Punjab forces 100,000 to flee Sindh

Extreme flooding continues across major rivers in Punjab, with dangerously high water levels recorded at several key headworks. The River Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab remain at “very high flood” stages, triggering evacuations downstream. In Sindh, over 100,000 people have been relocated from flood-prone “kacha” areas to safer ground.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, water flow at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej has crossed 311,000 cusecs, labeled as “exceptionally high.” Similar flood conditions are reported at Chiniot on the Chenab and Sidhnai and Balloki on the Ravi. Although water levels have slightly dropped at some points, the threat remains serious due to ongoing inflows from upstream Punjab.

Sindh’s Irrigation Department is on alert as floodwaters from Punjab approach key barrages. Officials at Sukkur and Kotri are carefully managing gates to absorb excess flow. Sukkur Barrage is currently handling over 327,000 cusecs, while Kotri is lowering water levels to prepare for increased inflow. Karachi’s water supply system via Kalri Baghar Feeder also came under pressure but is now stabilizing.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said more than 109,000 people have been moved to safe zones, and emergency health care has reached nearly 28,000 people. Livestock relocation is also underway, with over 346,000 animals moved and more than 754,000 vaccinated to prevent disease spread.

Meanwhile, data from IRSA shows the country’s major dams — Tarbela and Mangla — are holding strong. Tarbela stands at 1,550 feet, well above its dead level, while Mangla records 1,229 feet. However, continuous releases from upstream mean flood risk persists, especially in the southern plains of Sindh over the coming days.