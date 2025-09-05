Imran Khan turns down deal to leave Pakistan, sister reveals

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused an offer to end his prison sentence by leaving Pakistan, his sister Aleema Khan said. She revealed that on August 4, Imran was offered release if he agreed to go abroad, but he turned it down. Aleema said, “I am in jail for a purpose,” stressing his commitment to his cause.

Aleema compared Imran’s resolve to that of Nawaz Sharif, saying the latter cried after only four days in jail. She added that serving jail time is easier when one has a higher goal, while it’s difficult if it is due to wrongdoing. Imran has been imprisoned since 2023 on corruption and other charges, which he denies as politically motivated.

علیمہ خان کا انکشاف عمران خان کو 4 اگست کو آفر دی گئی کہا گیا بیرون ملک چلے جائیں عمران خان نے کہا میں مقصد کے لیے جیل میں ہوں اور آفر ٹھکرا دی ۔ pic.twitter.com/bW1vkUiJED — Ahmad Hassan Bobak (@ahmad__bobak) September 4, 2025

The government has also accused Imran of inciting the May 9, 2023 riots, but he rejects the allegations. Despite being in jail, Aleema said Imran efficiently manages party affairs, issuing orders in brief meetings. She dismissed rumors of any secret deal to secure his release.

Aleema also spoke about her sons, Shahrez and Shershah Khan, defending their innocence and explaining that Shershah was abroad during the May 9 incidents. She said the family stands united and ready to face imprisonment without surrendering.

Aleema emphasized that Imran’s fight is for the country, rule of law, and constitution, not for personal gain. She expressed pride in her brother and reaffirmed their determination to support him no matter what.