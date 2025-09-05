Seven flights cancelled at Karachi airport

Karachi’s Quaid-e-Azam International Airport witnessed the cancellation of seven flights on Friday due to technical and operational reasons, causing inconvenience for travelers across multiple domestic and international routes.

SereneAir’s flight ER-811 from Karachi to Jeddah was called off, affecting passengers traveling to the Middle East. The airline cited technical issues as the primary reason for the disruption.

In addition, AirSial cancelled its Karachi to Islamabad flights PF-125 and PF-123, leaving several travelers stranded and prompting the airline to advise them to reschedule or opt for alternative flights.

AirSial also called off Karachi to Lahore flights PF-145 and PF-143. Passengers expressed frustration over sudden cancellations, while airport authorities urged travelers to stay updated on flight status before heading to the airport.

FlyJinnah’s Karachi to Islamabad flight 9P-672 was also cancelled, along with PIA’s Karachi to Turbat flight PK-501, further impacting domestic travel and requiring prompt coordination for affected passengers.

Authorities at Karachi Airport assured passengers that measures are being taken to address technical issues quickly and prevent further disruptions, while airlines continue assisting travelers with rebooking and compensation options.