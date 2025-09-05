UN links rising wildfires to global pollution surge

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has reported that wildfires, made more frequent by climate change, significantly increased air pollution in 2024, raising global health and environmental risks worldwide.

The WMO highlighted pollution hotspots in regions affected by intense fires, including the Amazon, Canada, Siberia, and central Africa, where smoke and particulate matter worsened air quality for millions of people.

Global warming, largely driven by fossil fuel emissions, has altered weather patterns, making wildfires more frequent and widespread, while also adding to airborne particles produced by energy, transport, and agricultural activities.

The WMO said wildfires are a major contributor to particle pollution, and the problem is expected to grow as temperatures rise, threatening ecosystems, human health, and critical infrastructure across vulnerable regions.

Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett emphasized that climate change and air pollution are interconnected challenges that must be addressed together to protect communities, economies, and the planet from escalating risks.

While the 2024 report shows rising pollution, some positive changes emerged, such as reduced particle levels in Eastern China due to effective emission control measures, indicating that coordinated efforts can improve air quality.