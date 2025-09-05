Matric exams in Faisalabad delayed amid floods

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has postponed the upcoming matric examinations due to widespread flooding that has disrupted schools, students, and examination centers across the region.

The second annual examinations, originally scheduled to begin on September 10, will now commence on September 29. This decision was taken to ensure student safety and smooth conduct of exams.

According to the board spokesperson, a revised date sheet will soon be released, while fresh roll number slips will also be issued to students in line with the updated schedule.

Officials emphasized that the floods have caused severe difficulties for affected families, making it challenging for many students to prepare and reach their exam centers on time.

Authorities have assured that all necessary measures will be taken to facilitate students. They urged both students and parents to remain connected to official board platforms for timely updates and announcements.

This step reflects the administration’s effort to prioritize student welfare, as disruptions caused by floods continue to affect academic activities in multiple areas of Faisalabad and surrounding regions.