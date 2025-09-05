Pakistan, China vow stronger partnership with CPEC 2.0

Pakistan and China have agreed to work together closely on the upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0), which introduces five new development corridors. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, where both leaders expressed satisfaction with their relationship’s progress. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to an iron-clad partnership, emphasizing mutual respect, cooperation, and support for each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and socio-economic growth.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for China’s unwavering support in Pakistan’s economic reforms and highlighted that his government’s efforts are starting to show positive results. Building on earlier discussions with President Xi Jinping, he stressed the importance of accelerating major projects, including ML-I, KKH realignment, and Gwadar Port operations. He also praised China’s transformation under President Xi’s leadership, stating Pakistan aims to follow similar paths for development and prosperity.

On the economic front, the prime minister emphasized CPEC’s critical role in Pakistan’s growth over the past decade and called for stronger investment cooperation. He highlighted sectors such as agriculture, textiles, minerals, industry, and IT as priority areas for mutual benefit. Additionally, Pakistan announced plans to issue Panda Bonds in China’s capital market, strengthening financial ties. The prime minister also noted the B2B Investment Conference, which brought together over 800 companies from both countries, as a positive step toward deeper collaboration.

The discussions extended beyond economic matters, as both leaders reiterated their shared vision for multilateralism. Pakistan voiced support for China’s Global Governance, Development, Security, and Civilization Initiatives, recognizing their importance for regional and global peace. They also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties next year, further strengthening cultural and political relations. The meeting reflected a shared goal of building a stronger, future-oriented partnership.

Furthermore, both leaders witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding covering areas such as science, technology, IT, agriculture, media, and CPEC 2.0 cooperation. These agreements marked another milestone in strengthening long-term relations. The meeting concluded with a ceremonial luncheon hosted by Premier Li Qiang, symbolizing warmth and friendship between the two nations. The continued engagement reflects the determination of both countries to expand cooperation under CPEC 2.0 and beyond.