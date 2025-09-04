26 Countries Pledge Troops to Help Ukraine After War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined Macron and other leaders to discuss long-term support. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff also attended and held private talks with Zelenskyy. Macron said the U.S. is willing to join the security plan. However, details about America’s role are not yet final. Planning with Washington is still ongoing.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders support the effort. They said President Donald Trump agrees with the plan and backs Ukraine’s defense. Trump also urged Europe to stop buying Russian oil and gas. He warned that these purchases fund Russia’s war against Ukraine. European leaders promised to apply more pressure on Russia.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for a summit that includes Zelenskyy. He warned that delays by Russia would lead to harsher sanctions. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Europe must stay united. He warned that Russia may target other countries next. Rutte urged strong deterrence to stop future attacks.

As the war continues, Russia launched more drone attacks on Ukraine. But Ukrainian air defenses shot down most of them. Despite the violence, Ukraine remains focused on peace and security. As Macron said, the 26 countries will help Ukraine stand strong after the war ends.