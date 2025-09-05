Punjab on edge: India alerts Pakistan of dangerous Sutlej flooding

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a high-level flood alert after India informed Pakistan about a sharp rise in Sutlej River water levels. The Indian High Commission shared data showing flooding at Harike and Ferozepur downstream. Both sites are witnessing dangerously high flows. This has raised serious concerns about major flooding in Punjab in the coming days.

Instead of using the Indus Water Commission, India sent the warning via diplomatic channels. Pakistani officials have strongly objected to this method. They accused the Modi government of violating the Indus Water Treaty. Officials say India is not following the agreed mechanism for sharing water data. This has added to tensions during an already dangerous flood season.

Following the alert, PDMA Punjab placed all district administrations and the Pakistan Army on high alert. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia ordered strict monitoring and quick response efforts. He stressed that the safety of people and property must be ensured at all costs. Emergency teams have already been deployed in flood-prone regions. Authorities are also preparing evacuation plans and strengthening river embankments.

The situation is made worse by ongoing monsoon rains, which are expected to continue until September 9. PDMA reports show rising water levels in all major rivers. The Sutlej River is flowing at 319,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala and 310,000 cusecs at Panjnad Headworks. The Chenab and Ravi Rivers are also seeing dangerously high flows. Officials are warning people to stay away from riverbanks and low-lying areas.

So far, the floods have claimed 49 lives due to drowning. Over 3,900 villages along the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers have been affected. Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed confirmed that nearly 3.89 million people have been impacted. Of these, around 1.83 million people have been relocated to safer places. Relief operations are ongoing, but the threat of more flooding remains serious.